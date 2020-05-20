UrduPoint.com
Switzerland To Allocate $10.3Mln To Support Winemakers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 07:50 PM

The Swiss Federal Council said in a statement on Wednesday that it would provide financial support of 10 million francs ($10.3 million) to the country's wine industry that has suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The Swiss Federal Council said in a statement on Wednesday that it would provide financial support of 10 million francs ($10.3 million) to the country's wine industry that has suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Swiss wine market has been affected by the nationwide closure of all bars and restaurants that has been in place since mid-March as part of the coronavirus-related restrictive measures.

According to the statement published on the government's website, the declassification of wine with the controlled designation of origin (AOC) to table wine starting from June 1 and the lowering of this year's maximum yield will help the Swiss wine market revive.

For every liter of AOC wine with a lower rating, a federal contribution of up to 2 francs will be provided.

Switzerland began to lift its COVID-19 restrictions on April 27 with a gradual reopening of hairdressers and dentists' offices. The second phase of restriction easing started on May 11, with all shops, restaurants and bars reopening with some limitations still in place. The third phase is scheduled to begin on June 8.

The overall number of infections in the country now amounts to 30,658, and 1,603 patients have died from the disease, according to the Swiss Federal Office for Public Health.

