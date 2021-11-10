UrduPoint.com

Syed Fakhar Imam Condoles Over Demise Of Syed Iftikhar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 10:24 PM

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam extended deep sorrow and grief over the demise of prominent personality and ex-senator Syed Iftikhar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam extended deep sorrow and grief over the demise of prominent personality and ex-senator Syed Iftikhar Bukhari.

The minister, in a statement, said that Syed Iftikhar Bukhari was a prominent intellectual and a great politician.

He said Syed Iftikhar Bukhari was an example of balanced personality and moderate views.

The federal minister also expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and survivors of the late.

