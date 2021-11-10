Syed Fakhar Imam condoles over demise of Syed Iftikhar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam extended deep sorrow and grief over the demise of prominent personality and ex-senator Syed Iftikhar Bukhari.

The minister, in a statement, said that Syed Iftikhar Bukhari was a prominent intellectual and a great politician.

He said Syed Iftikhar Bukhari was an example of balanced personality and moderate views.

The federal minister also expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and survivors of the late.