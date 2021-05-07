Syed Hasan appointed Deputy Commissioner IR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Syed Hasan Sardar, an officer of Inland Revenue (IR) Services as Deputy Commissioner -IR (BS-19 on regular basis), Large Taxpayers Office, Islamabad.

According to FBR notification issued here Friday, he has relinquished the charge of the post Deputy Commissioner-IR (BS-18), Regional Tax Office, Islamabad.

He has assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notified that Mohammad Farooq Azam Memon, a BS-20 officer of IR Service has appointed as Commissioner-IR (Appeals-II), Karachi.

Ms. Amina Batool, an officer of IR Service has appointed as Additional Commissioner-IR (BS-19 on regular basis), Regional Tax office, Lahore.

FBR appointed Abid Hussain Gulshan an officer of IR Service as Deputy Commissioner-IR (BS-19 on regular basis), Large Taxpayers Office, Multan.

FBR also notified that Mohammad Hayat Khan, an officer of IR Service has appointed as Deputy Commissioner-IR (BS-19 on regular basis), Corporate Tax Office, Islamabad.