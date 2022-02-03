UrduPoint.com

Syed Itrat Hussain Appointed Deputy Director (Intelligence & Investigation) FBR

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Syed Itrat Hussain appointed Deputy Director (Intelligence & Investigation) FBR

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Syed Itrat Hussain, a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) as Deputy Director, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-FBR, Multan.

According to FBR notification issued here Thursday, he has relinquished the charge of the post Deputy Director, Directorate of IPR Enforcement (North), Islamabad and assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notify that Muhammad Ahmad Zaheer, a BS-17 officer of PCS Services has assumed the charge of the post Assistant Director, Directorate of Post Clearance Audit (Central), Lahore,

