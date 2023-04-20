UrduPoint.com

Syed Murtaza Assures Cooperation To ICCI For New Industrial Park

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Syed Murtaza assures cooperation to ICCI for new Industrial Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmud said that promoting industrialization is the key priority of the government to improve the economy and assured that he would fully cooperate with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in its endeavors for the establishment of a new industrial park in the region.

He said this while talking to a delegation of ICCI led by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President.

Syed Murtaza Mahmud said that after the Eid holidays, he along with Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for board of Investment will hold a meeting with ICCI to take forward the matters for ICCI industrial park.

He said that ICCI will be given representation in the Boards of the attached departments of his Ministry.

He lauded the initiative of ICCI for organizing Pakistan-Ethiopia Business Forum and said that ICCI should send formal invitation to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs to attend the Forum while he would cooperate in this regard.

He said that the government is working on a new policy for electric vehicles.

He assured that he would cooperate in resolving the key issues of the business community.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI briefed the Federal Minister about the importance of a new industrial park in the region to promote industrialization, create jobs, improve exports and increase tax revenue.

He stressed that the government should extend all possible cooperation and support to ICCI for the early materialization of this important project, which is in the national interest.

He said that ICCI should be given representation in the Boards of the departments working under the Ministry of Industries so that the business community could give its input in their decision-making process for better growth of the industrial sector.

He said that ICCI plans to organize a Pakistan-Ethiopia Business Forum during the upcoming visit of the Ethiopian business delegation along with the Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia and invited the Federal Minister for Industries and Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs to attend the Forum.

He also apprised the Minister of the key issues of the business community and sought his cooperation to redress them.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President of ICCI informed the Minister about the difficulties of cooking oil manufacturers due to restrictions on LCs and said that he should play a role to address this issue.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General UBG and Faizan Shahzad also spoke at the occasion and gave useful proposals to promote industrialization in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Prime Minister Exports Business Holidays Oil Visit Vehicles Ethiopia Chamber Commerce All Government Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Cornich ..

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Corniche

48 minutes ago
 PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's La ..

PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's Landhi jail

1 hour ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shaw ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shawwal moon

2 hours ago
 FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meetin ..

FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meeting in India

2 hours ago
 I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.