UrduPoint.com

Syed Murtaza Urges OEMs To Reduce Prices Of Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Syed Murtaza urges OEMs to reduce prices of vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mehmood Thursday asked the OEMs to reduce prices of vehicles in view of decline in US Dollar vis-a-vis Pak Rupee.

He expressed these views while chairing meeting of Auto Industry Development and Export Policy here on other day, said a press release issued here.

The meeting covered vast agenda of policy making, price reduction, export promotion, enhancement of localization and import.

The minister lauded the steps of Indus Motor Company for price reduction and urged other companies to follow its footsteps.

As a result, Pak Suzuki Motor Company also announced price reduction, which will force other OEMs to consider providing vehicles to customers with reduced price tag.

The minister appreciated CEO EDB for efforts to facilitate investment in latest technologies including hybrids and electric vehicles and ensured continuous support to local manufacturing industry which is providing jobs to thousands of workers including engineers, technicians, skilled and semi skilled professionals.

The meeting was attended by leading vehicle manufacturers, part suppliers, government officials and representatives of consumers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Dollar Company Vehicles Vehicle Price Government Industry Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

1 hour ago
 LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM ..

LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

4 hours ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

4 hours ago
 PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.