Syed Taha Joins USC As MD

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Syed Taha Aziz Magrabi Wednesday joined the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) of Pakistan as the Managing Director.

He has more than 17 years of professional experience spread across multiple functions including sales, operations, marketing strategy and general management, said a press release issued by USC.

Syed Taha is a business graduate from Lahore University of Management and Sciences.

He is result oriented and adept in developing winning strategies and building engaged and motivated teams.

He has a track record in business transformation turn around and delivering sustainable bottom line growth. Through his purposeful leadership, USC will leverage technology and build partnerships to create meaningful social impact while ensuring profitable commercial operations.

