Syria Begins Building Joint Syrian-Russian Oil Geology Data Center - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Syria has begun construction for the joint Syrian-Russian data center for oil geology in Damascus Syrian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem told Sputnik, adding that Moscow would be contributing technical equipment to the project.

"This center will be located in Damascus. We have a timetable for [the project's] implementation and have already began the construction. As for the special technologies for the center, they will be provided by the Russian side. The staff will include specialists from both Syria and Russia," Ghanem said.

According to the minister, the center is part of the cooperation roadmap that the Syrian government signed with the Russian Energy Ministry during the joint Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission meeting earlier this week.

"I believe the cooperation with the Gubkin University [Russian National University of Oil and Gas] will be fruitful. The center will become the key information hub for the entire oil geology sector," Ghanem said.

The Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission on economic and scientific-technical cooperation holds regular annual meetings hosted alternately by Moscow and Damascus. The latest meeting took place from December 23-24 in Moscow.