Syria Continues To Experience Attempts To Destroy National Economy - Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:23 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Syria continues to be the target of an economic war whose aim is to completely destroy the bedrock of the nation's economy, Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis told the state television in an interview.

"The war was aimed at overthrowing the Syrian statehood through military and political instruments, but the state has survived and managed to cope with this war with great losses. After this, they [enemies] launched an economic war to steal the livelihoods of Syrian nationals," the prime minister said.

According to Khamis, the economic war against Syria takes various forms, but its goal is "the complete defeat of the foundations of the economy.

"

Khamis stressed that "most of what Syria had created over the past 40 years was destroyed during the brutal war against the country."

In a 2018 interview, Syrian President Bashar Assad said that it would take from 10-15 years to recover Syria from the devastation of war, and that it would cost up to $400 billion. What makes matters more difficult, according to him, is that US and EU sanctions prevent foreign aid from reaching Syria even as the country is trying to eliminate the last pockets of terrorists.

