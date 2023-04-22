Syria Demands From US to Stop Supporting Terrorism, Separatists - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Syria demands that the United States stop supporting terrorism and separatist groups and immediately leave Syrian territories, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Syria also demands that the United States stop supporting terrorism and separatist groups and immediately leave the occupied Syrian territories," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that the US forces deployed in Syria had continued to smuggle oil out of the country in recent weeks. In this regard, the ministry urged the US administration to pay compensation to the Syrian people.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian armed forces to oust the government of President Bashar Assad.

Washington backs Kurdish armed groups in Syria despite protests from Damascus. The US military currently controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo, and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located.

The Syrian government does not recognize the so-called autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria and calls the presence of the US military on its territory occupation and its theft of Syrian oil ” state piracy.

Last year, Syrian Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad estimated the damage sustained by the country's oil and gas industry during 11 years of the civil war at $107 billion. He said Damascus would seek reparations from the US.