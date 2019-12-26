UrduPoint.com
Syria Has Marine Oil Exploration Deals With 2 Russian Companies - Petroleum Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Syrian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem told Sputnik that Damascus has signed two agreements with Russian companies to develop two blocks in Syria's territorial waters.

"In fact, there is a company that has signed a previous contract on the matter of one of the maritime blocks' exploration, Block 2, and there is also another agreement with a Russian company for Block 1," the minister said.

According to the minister, there are still some final steps to be taken on contract ratification, with exploration to follow in the coming years.

