Syria Hopes to Resume Fabrics Exports to Russia - Industry Minister

Syria seeks to resume the export of various fabric products to Russia and revive the good technological base that the country boasted before the conflict, Industry Minister Mohammad Maen Jazba told Sputnik in an interview

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Syria seeks to resume the export of various fabric products to Russia and revive the good technological base that the country boasted before the conflict, Industry Minister Mohammad Maen Jazba told Sputnik in an interview.

"Certainly," Jazba said when asked whether the Syrian Arab Republic looked forward to renewing its exports to Russia.

The minister explained that the country had "a strong technological base" to reach this goal, adding that several years ago Damascus had exported different kinds of fabric products to Moscow, including sheets and clothes.

Jazba said that the quality of Syria's cotton was pretty close to competitors from such countries as Egypt and Pakistan before the war. However, the military and terrorist actions across the country have destroyed cotton fields and production.

According to the Syrian Agricultural Ministry, the total area of cotton-planted fields on the Syrian territory is 34,000 hectares (84,02 acres). It is expected that around 95,000 tonnes of cotton will be collected this year. A considerable part of the cotton fields is located in the northeastern Syrian provinces of Al-Hasakah and Raqqa.