UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Hopes To Resume Fabrics Exports To Russia - Industry Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:42 PM

Syria Hopes to Resume Fabrics Exports to Russia - Industry Minister

Syria seeks to resume the export of various fabric products to Russia and revive the good technological base that the country boasted before the conflict, Industry Minister Mohammad Maen Jazba told Sputnik in an interview

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Syria seeks to resume the export of various fabric products to Russia and revive the good technological base that the country boasted before the conflict, Industry Minister Mohammad Maen Jazba told Sputnik in an interview.

"Certainly," Jazba said when asked whether the Syrian Arab Republic looked forward to renewing its exports to Russia.

The minister explained that the country had "a strong technological base" to reach this goal, adding that several years ago Damascus had exported different kinds of fabric products to Moscow, including sheets and clothes.

Jazba said that the quality of Syria's cotton was pretty close to competitors from such countries as Egypt and Pakistan before the war. However, the military and terrorist actions across the country have destroyed cotton fields and production.

According to the Syrian Agricultural Ministry, the total area of cotton-planted fields on the Syrian territory is 34,000 hectares (84,02 acres). It is expected that around 95,000 tonnes of cotton will be collected this year. A considerable part of the cotton fields is located in the northeastern Syrian provinces of Al-Hasakah and Raqqa.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Syria Exports Moscow Russia Egypt Damascus Cotton From Industry Arab

Recent Stories

India under Modi’s govt systematically moving to ..

8 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Kyrgyz President hold talk ..

16 minutes ago

Chancellor/Governor Punjabchairs 11th UVAS Convoca ..

25 minutes ago

CHP submit motion on American nuclear plant

2 minutes ago

Winter opens up its claws after hours long drizzli ..

28 minutes ago

Eight killed, 932 injured in 846 accidents in Punj ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.