Syria, Iran Discus Coronavirus, US Economic Pressure - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:11 PM

Syria, Iran Discus Coronavirus, US Economic Pressure - Foreign Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem has held talks with Ali-Asghar Khaji, the special assistant in political affairs to the Iranian Foreign Minister, to discuss cooperation around COVID-19 and "economic terror" by the United States, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

The talks were hosted by Muallem in Damascus, the capital of Syria.

"The parties have discussed the bilateral relations ... expressing satisfaction with the stable and dynamic development of the strategic relations in various fields," the ministry said in a press release, adding that the bilateral Syrian-Iranian relationship enables the two countries to "withstand the common challenges ... and overcome difficulties emanating from the fight against the coronavirus epidemic and consequences of the economic terror by the US and its allies.

The diplomats have also discussed the "progress of the political process and the situation in the region and on the international arena," as stated in the press release.

Given the "convergence of stances" on the issues discussed, Muallem and Khaji agreed to "continue the coordination and dialogue between the two countries," the press release read.

Syria and Iran are both under US economic sanctions. Over the past two years, the systematic application of restrictions by Washington bottled up almost all sectors of economy of both countries, with the hardest hit on banking, international trade and oil exports.

This past Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources in the US government, that Washington is preparing a new package of sanctions against Damascus.

