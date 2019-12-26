Syria, Russian Firms Begin Work on Oil Exploration in Mediterranean - Presidential Adviser

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Syrian and Russian companies began joint work on oil and gas geological exploration in the Mediterranean Sea, Bouthaina Shaaban, an adviser to Syrian President Bashar Assad, said Wednesday.

"This is the first time I say this ” Syria began joint work with Russian companies on oil and gas geological exploration in the Mediterranean Sea," Shaaban said in an interview with Lebanon's al-Mayadeen broadcaster.

She added that the Syrian authorities began getting ready for this project several years ago.