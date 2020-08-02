UrduPoint.com
Syria Views US-Kurdish Oil Deal As 'Theft' Lacking Any Legal Force

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Syria Views US-Kurdish Oil Deal as 'Theft' Lacking Any Legal Force

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Syria considers an oil deal recently struck between an alliance of Kurdish militias and a US company to be null and void, a Foreign Ministry official told SANA on Sunday.

During testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that an American oil firm has secured a deal to modernize oil fields controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The name of the company has not been revealed.

"Syria has condemned in the strongest terms the agreement signed between Qasad militia 'SDF' and a U.S. oil company to steal the Syrian oil, affirming that it considers it null and void and [that the deal] has no legal effect," the official said.

The official went on to note that it is "an integrated and aggravated theft," which "can be only described as a deal between thieves who are stealing and thieves who are buying."

