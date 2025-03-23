Syrian Ambassador Expresses Felicitation To Nation On 85th Pakistan Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Ambassador of Syria to Pakistan, Dr.Ramez Al-Raee on Sunday expressed his felicitation to the nation on the auspicious occasion of 85th Pakistan Day.
On the occasion of Pakistan Day, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, its government and people, hoping that God Almighty will preserve security, stability and prosperity for Pakistan, the Ambassador of Syria said in his message issued here.
He emphasized the importance of this great and significant day, which he said, was the basis for the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He also paid his respects to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.
Recent Stories
Pakistan National Day Commemorated at Pakistan Embassy in UAE
Pakistan National Day Celebrated at the Consulate General in Dubai
ENOC Group achieves AED395 million in energy efficiency savings over decade
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues Emiri decree appoint ..
Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomorrow: NCM
Mansoor bin Mohammed honours sponsors, partners of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..
OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger
UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates
Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..
Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan
41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip
More Stories From Business
-
Syrian Ambassador expresses felicitation to nation on 85th Pakistan Day6 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Kazakhstan expresses deep felicitation to nation on 85th Pakistan day2 hours ago
-
Ambassador of Kazakhstan expresses deep felicitation to nation on 85th Pakistan day2 hours ago
-
Egyptian Ambassador greets nation on auspicious occasion of 85th Pakistan Day3 hours ago
-
Russia ambassador expresses felicitation to nation on 85th Pakistan day4 hours ago
-
Uzbek Ambassador felicitates entire nation on occasion of 85th, Pakistan Day12 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 202514 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 202515 hours ago
-
Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day1 day ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.800 to Rs318,000 per tola1 day ago
-
Pakistan’s textile boom: apparel exports surge 19%1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 20252 days ago