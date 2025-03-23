Open Menu

Syrian Ambassador Expresses Felicitation To Nation On 85th Pakistan Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Syrian Ambassador expresses felicitation to nation on 85th Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Ambassador of Syria to Pakistan, Dr.Ramez Al-Raee on Sunday expressed his felicitation to the nation on the auspicious occasion of 85th Pakistan Day.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, its government and people, hoping that God Almighty will preserve security, stability and prosperity for Pakistan, the Ambassador of Syria said in his message issued here.

He emphasized the importance of this great and significant day, which he said, was the basis for the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He also paid his respects to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Pakistan National Day Commemorated at Pakistan Emb ..

Pakistan National Day Commemorated at Pakistan Embassy in UAE

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan National Day Celebrated at the Consulate ..

Pakistan National Day Celebrated at the Consulate General in Dubai

28 minutes ago
 ENOC Group achieves AED395 million in energy effic ..

ENOC Group achieves AED395 million in energy efficiency savings over decade

50 minutes ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues Emiri decree appoint ..

50 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomo ..

Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomorrow: NCM

1 hour ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed honours sponsors, partners of ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed honours sponsors, partners of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..

1 hour ago
OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

4 hours ago
 UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

5 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Ifta ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dub ..

Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme

5 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-20 ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan

5 hours ago
 41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza ..

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business