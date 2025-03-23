Syrian Ambassador expresses felicitation to nation on 85th Pakistan Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Ambassador of Syria to Pakistan, Dr.Ramez Al-Raee on Sunday expressed his felicitation to the nation on the auspicious occasion of 85th Pakistan Day.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, its government and people, hoping that God Almighty will preserve security, stability and prosperity for Pakistan, the Ambassador of Syria said in his message issued here.

He emphasized the importance of this great and significant day, which he said, was the basis for the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He also paid his respects to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.