Syrian Army Should Urgently Take Control Over Country's Entire Territory - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:29 PM

Russia will insist that the Syrian army should take control over the entire territory of the country as soon as possible, since this is the only way to ensure the political process and eliminate terrorism, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

"We will insist that the Syrian army occupies the entire territory of its state as quickly as possible. Only this will help put a reliable end to terrorism and resolve all the issues said with a final political settlement," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

"We will insist that the Syrian army occupies the entire territory of its state as quickly as possible. Only this will help put a reliable end to terrorism and resolve all the issues said with a final political settlement," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

The Russian minister stressed that Washington's attempts to steal Syria's oil damaged the political process.

"As for what the United States is doing in Syria's north ... Of course, its attempt to, in fact, rob Syria and take control over its oil fields is illegal, and it brings nothing good to the Syrian settlement, it only retains a significant source of concern and a significant threat in this part of Syria," Lavrov added.

