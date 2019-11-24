UrduPoint.com
Syrian Business Delegation Arrives In Crimea - Regional Export Center

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 06:20 PM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) A Syrian business delegation is currently on a visit to Crimea to establish contacts with local companies, the director of Russia's Southern Regional Export Support Center, Natalia Serova, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"A business delegation from Syria arrived in Crimea as part of a business mission to meet with Crimean entrepreneurs and establish potential contacts," she said.

According to Serova, the roundtable "Crimea-Syria Business Dialogue: Development of Trade Relations" will be held as part of the visit.

In addition, the visiting delegation will take part in an international conference on Crimea's export potential. Apart from the Syrians, the event is expected to bring together businesspeople from the Czech Republic, Jordan, India, Lebanon, Iran, Belarus, Turkey and other countries.

Russia's Republic of Crimea maintains active cross-regional dialogue with Syria, which ranges from efforts to develop economic ties to people-to-people contacts, such as assistance in rehabilitation of children injured in the armed conflict in the Arab republic.

