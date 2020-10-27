UrduPoint.com
Syrian Economy Requires Urgent Measures To Provide Citizens With Support - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 09:45 PM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The economic situation in Syria demands immediate decisions and measures to provide the country's citizens with the necessary support, including essential goods, Economy Minister Mohammad Samer al-Khalil said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that the government has prepared a number of medium- and long-term actions.

"We see that the economic situation in Syria requires immediate solutions and measures. At the same time, medium- and long-term programs are needed," al-Khalil said.

The authorities have taken a number of steps "aimed at achieving rapid results due to the dire need" to improve the current situation, the minister added, noting that, however, these measures are "still insufficient for both the government and citizens."

According to al-Khalil, a comprehensive approach to change the status quo in the middle Eastern country accompanied by immediate actions that have been implemented within the long-term perspective should yield tangible results for Syria's national economy.

"Therefore, the government's Primary steps in the short term were focused on providing [the population] with basic necessities, as well as on monitoring the market and prices and punishing violators," al-Khalil added.

In the medium to long term, the Syrian leadership is set to adhere to the strategy of supporting the national production and agricultural development in light of the ongoing economic blockade and sanctions imposed by the western countries, including the United States, the minister said.

"A total of 67 positions have been affected [by sanctions], including certain items and industries," the minister said.

Al-Khalil also noted that it is important to seize an opportunity in the future to export goods that have been produced in the Middle Eastern country. According to the minister, all of the mentioned steps help Syria strengthen its national Currency against the US Dollar and also contribute to the positive dynamics of prices in the domestic market.

