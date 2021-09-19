UrduPoint.com

Syrian Gas Pipeline Back To Operation After Act Of Sabotage, Oil Ministry Says - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 06:00 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) The Syrian Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources says the operation of the gas pipeline near the town of Deir Ali has resumed following the recent act of sabotage, the state-run SANA news agency reports.

Repairs of the gas pipeline have been completed and gas supply to the Deir Ali pipeline has resumed, the ministry said as cited by SANA on Sunday.

On Friday, Syria's electricity minister, Ghassan al-Zamil, said that there was a major power outage in the capital city, Damascus, after an act of sabotage affected the nearby gas pipeline. Later, Zamil said that power was being gradually restored.

According to the Al Ekhbariya tv channel, there was also an attempted attack on two power transmission lines on the outskirts of Damascus.

The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia ) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the acts of sabotage.

