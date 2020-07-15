UrduPoint.com
Syrian Gov't Exploring Possibilities Of Helping Tourism Amid Economic Crisis - Reports

Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Syrian Gov't Exploring Possibilities of Helping Tourism Amid Economic Crisis - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Syrian government is exploring the possibility of supporting the country's tourism sector in a bid to help it recover amid the COVID-19 crisis and the recently introduced US sanctions, local media reported.

The measures concern those tourism companies and organizations that have been most affected by the difficult economic condition, as well as to facilitate bureaucratic processes, the local Al Watan newspaper reported.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Hussein Arnous held a work meeting with representatives of the country's tourism sector and discuss with them mechanisms to boost the development of this industry, which is one of the key fields of Syria's national economy.

New US sanctions under the so-called Caesar law, which came into force on June 17, against President Bashar Assad's government and its allies, have a large impact on all fields of the country's economy, including the tourism industry.

In response to the US restrictions, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that the country and its people would resist all US sanctions as stubbornly as they have resisted terrorism.

The coronavirus pandemic has also complicated the deal, forcing the country's government and its people to meet new challenges.

