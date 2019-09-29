UrduPoint.com
Syrian Kurdish Militants Forcibly Recruit 300 Hasakah Residents - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 10:30 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) The Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish-dominated alliance of US-backed separatist forces, have forcibly recruited 300 young men in the Hasakah region, media said Sunday.

SDF raided Ras al-Ain and al-Shadadi cities and Tal Nimr and Tal Hamis towns in the northwestern governorate, the Syrian state news agency Sana cited local sources as saying.

Several children and women were also reported to be kidnapped and a child was allegedly killed by a SDF vehicle in al-Houl camp, while government facilities and public properties were looted.

Kurdish forces declared autonomy with the help of the US-led coalition amid the ongoing war and remain in control of large swathes of land with an ethically and religiously diverse population. Damascus considers them separatists.

