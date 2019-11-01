(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Syrian Kurds don't want the United States to control the oil fields in the region, Ilham Ehmed, the president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council linked to the Kurdish-led forces in northeast Syria told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced that US troops would be returning to Syria to protect the oil fields held by the Kurdish forces and would repel attacks from anyone, including Syrian forces backed by Russia.

"We don't want the Americans to control these oil fields," Ehmed stated.