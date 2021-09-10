Syrian Kurds Would Be Interested in Cooperation With US Oil Firms if Waiver Granted - SDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Syrian Kurds would be willing to cooperate with the American energy companies on their oil fields if the US Government granted a waiver, Syrian Democratic Council Representative in the United States and member of the Presidential Committee, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik.

When asked whether the Syrian Kurds would be interested in cooperation with US companies on oil iuf they receive a waiver from the US government, Saker said, "Of course, we will be because in our area there is pollution."

"We don't have refinery," he explained. "And because the oilfield is in bad situation."

Ex-US President Donald Trump signed the Caesar Act, which set out Washington's plan to impose sanctions on Syrian government officials as well as foreign companies that work with Damascus to help reconstruction efforts, back in December 2019.

In August of last year, former US President Donald Trump signed a deal for a US company, Delta Crescent Energy, to develop oil fields in Syrian territories in the country's northeast, which are under control of the Kurdish-led and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey then said that the United States was not involved in private oil deals made by Kurds in northeast Syria.

Damascus has said the United States is in Syria illegally and is engaged in theft of Syrian oil under the excuse of fighting the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).