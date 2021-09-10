UrduPoint.com

Syrian Kurds Would Be Interested In Cooperation With US Oil Firms If Waiver Granted - SDC

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 11:10 AM

Syrian Kurds Would Be Interested in Cooperation With US Oil Firms if Waiver Granted - SDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Syrian Kurds would be willing to cooperate with the American energy companies on their oil fields if the US Government granted a waiver, Syrian Democratic Council Representative in the United States and member of the Presidential Committee, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik.

When asked whether the Syrian Kurds would be interested in cooperation with US companies on oil iuf they receive a waiver from the US government, Saker said, "Of course, we will be because in our area there is pollution."

"We don't have refinery," he explained. "And because the oilfield is in bad situation."

Ex-US President Donald Trump signed the Caesar Act, which set out Washington's plan to impose sanctions on Syrian government officials as well as foreign companies that work with Damascus to help reconstruction efforts, back in December 2019.

In August of last year, former US President Donald Trump signed a deal for a US company, Delta Crescent Energy, to develop oil fields in Syrian territories in the country's northeast, which are under control of the Kurdish-led and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey then said that the United States was not involved in private oil deals made by Kurds in northeast Syria.

Damascus has said the United States is in Syria illegally and is engaged in theft of Syrian oil under the excuse of fighting the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Washington Damascus Company Oil Trump United States August December 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

PCB-Aitchison College Cricket Scholarship programm ..

PCB-Aitchison College Cricket Scholarship programme launched

1 minute ago
 Secretary General Urges for More Effective and Eff ..

Secretary General Urges for More Effective and Efficient Strategies to Build OIC ..

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th September 2021

3 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

12 hours ago
 Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.