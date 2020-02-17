UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Military Shoots Down Drone Near Oil Refinery In Western Homs Province - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

Syrian Military Shoots Down Drone Near Oil Refinery in Western Homs Province - Reports

The Syrian armed forces shot down an unmanned aircraft on Monday that was flying near an oil-processing plant in Syria's western Homs province, the Ikhbariya state broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The Syrian armed forces shot down an unmanned aircraft on Monday that was flying near an oil-processing plant in Syria's western Homs province, the Ikhbariya state broadcaster reported.

The incident happened one day after the Syrian military reportedly shot down five drones that were attempting to attack an oil refinery in the area.

Rebel armed groups have been regularly targeting oil and gas facilities in Homs. One such attack took place on February 4 and involved militants shelling three gas stations, which caused fires and significant material damage.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Militants Syria Oil February Gas

Recent Stories

Masood Khan lauds exemplary efforts of Kashmir Orp ..

8 minutes ago

Masood Khan invites UN Secretary General to visit ..

8 minutes ago

'Dukhtaraan-e-Pakistan envoy of peace' program org ..

35 seconds ago

Polio eradication drive begins in AJK

36 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board seals 200 properties o ..

37 seconds ago

OPV campaign registers 95.2% coverage in Karachi

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.