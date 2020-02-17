Syrian Military Shoots Down Drone Near Oil Refinery in Western Homs Province - Reports

The Syrian armed forces shot down an unmanned aircraft on Monday that was flying near an oil-processing plant in Syria's western Homs province, the Ikhbariya state broadcaster reported

The incident happened one day after the Syrian military reportedly shot down five drones that were attempting to attack an oil refinery in the area.

Rebel armed groups have been regularly targeting oil and gas facilities in Homs. One such attack took place on February 4 and involved militants shelling three gas stations, which caused fires and significant material damage.