Syrian Oil Minister Confirms Gas Pipeline Explosion Result of Terrorist Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Syrian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem confirmed that the explosion at a gas pipeline near Damascus was a terrorist attack, the state-run Syrian News Channel reported on Monday.

In the early hours of the day, the state news agency, SANA, reported that the explosion had occurred on the Arab Gas Pipeline, between the Ad Dumayr and Adra areas in the Damascus Governorate in the country's south.

The blast led to power outages across Syria, as power stations shut down one after another.

"We have established that the explosion happened due to a sabotage terrorist act," Ghanem said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister Muhammad Zuhair Kharboutli noted that the power supply would be fully restored in the coming hours.

According to the Syrian News Channel, firefighters have extinguished the fire at the sight of the explosion.