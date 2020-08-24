UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Oil Minister Confirms Gas Pipeline Explosion Result Of Terrorist Attack

Sumaira FH 45 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

Syrian Oil Minister Confirms Gas Pipeline Explosion Result of Terrorist Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Syrian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem confirmed that the explosion at a gas pipeline near Damascus was a terrorist attack, the state-run Syrian News Channel reported on Monday.

In the early hours of the day, the state news agency, SANA, reported that the explosion had occurred on the Arab Gas Pipeline, between the Ad Dumayr and Adra areas in the Damascus Governorate in the country's south.

The blast led to power outages across Syria, as power stations shut down one after another.

"We have established that the explosion happened due to a sabotage terrorist act," Ghanem said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister Muhammad Zuhair Kharboutli noted that the power supply would be fully restored in the coming hours.

According to the Syrian News Channel, firefighters have extinguished the fire at the sight of the explosion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Syria Electricity Damascus Gas Arab

Recent Stories

American Boxer Mike Â Tysonâ€™s video offering pra ..

14 minutes ago

PCB congratulates Zaheer Abbas on his inclusion in ..

58 minutes ago

China to cooperate in building underground museum ..

59 minutes ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed: Directives of our wise leade ..

1 hour ago

Launching Ceremony Of T-054 A/P Frigate For Pakist ..

1 hour ago

PM says countryâ€™s economy is on right track

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.