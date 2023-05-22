UrduPoint.com

Syrian Oil Minister Says New Mineral Deposits Discovered In Country

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Syrian Oil Minister Says New Mineral Deposits Discovered in Country

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) New mineral deposits have been discovered in various parts of Syria, and currently work is underway to attract local and foreign investment, Syrian Oil and Mineral Resources Minister Firas Kaddour told Sputnik on Monday.

"We have discovered new mineral deposits in Syria. Studies have confirmed their presence," Kaddour said.

Currently work is underway to make the country's mineral resources sector more attractive for local and foreign investments, the minister said, adding that Syria is making changes to the legislation in order to promote investments in the minerals sector.

