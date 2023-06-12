UrduPoint.com

Syrian Trade Minister, Senior UAE Diplomat Discuss Economic Cooperation - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Syrian Trade Minister, Senior UAE Diplomat Discuss Economic Cooperation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Syrian Minister of Internal Trade Mohsen Abdul-Karim Ali has met with the charge d'affaires of the UAE Embassy in Damascus, Abdul Hakeem Al-Nuaimi, to discuss trade exchange and economic cooperation between the two countries, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported.

The Syrian trade minister noted the success of relations between Syria and the UAE and reiterated his willingness to facilitate the development of cooperation between the two nations by all means, the report said.

The senior UAE diplomat, on his part, stressed the importance of discussing commercial issues of common interest, as well as prospects for strengthening cooperation and building partnership with Damascus, SANA reported.

The meeting took place after the League of Arab States (LAS) decided in May to reinstate Syria's membership in the organization, ending a 12-year hiatus. Syrian President Bashar Assad attended the LAS leaders summit in Saudi Arabia on May 19.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Syria Exchange Damascus UAE Saudi Arabia May All Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beat ..

Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beating Panthers 3-1

12 hours ago
 Hirschi podiums in Switzerland, Adam Yates second ..

Hirschi podiums in Switzerland, Adam Yates second on Col de la Croix de Fer

13 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tom ..

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tomorrow&#039;s leaders

15 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in Japan

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.