Syrian Troops Take Over Oil Field Near Country's Northeastern City Of Rmelan - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 11:50 PM

Syrian Troops Take Over Oil Field Near Country's Northeastern City of Rmelan - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Syrian government troops on Tuesday entered an oil field in the suburbs of Rmelan city located in the northeastern al-Hasakah province, Sham FM radio station reported.

The media did not specify who previously controlled the oil field.

In late October, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that the United States would deny the Russian and Syrian forces access to oil fields it is protecting in northeast Syria. According to Esper, the US will ensure the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces' control over the oil fields.

Meanwhile, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said last week that the oil-rich territories in northeastern Syria must be controlled by the country's government.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Oil United States October Media Government

