Syrians Can Develop National Industry Despite Western Sanctions - Industry Minister

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The sanctions imposed by Western countries on Syria may slow down the country's industrial development, but it will in no way deter Syrians from achieving progress, Syria's Industry Minister Mohammad Maen Jazba told Sputnik.

In early November, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik and the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that the country was looking for opportunities to increase foreign investment flow even in the face of sanctions that affect the provision of oil, fuel and electricity. According to him, the country currently has limited access to investments from abroad.

"Sanctions and other measures may delay the resumption of operation of several enterprises and production lines.

Syrians, however, have sufficient technical knowledge to overcome this," Jazba said.

The minister added that Syria's industry, infrastructure and other facilities had been developing every year.

The war between Assad's forces and opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, has been raging in Syria since 2011. In recent years, however, the hostilities have died down, and the government has refocused its efforts on the nation's recovery. To that end, the 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee, comprised of representatives of the government, opposition and civil society, was launched in late October under the UN auspices to develop a national constitution and discuss challenges that the country faces.