UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrians Can Develop National Industry Despite Western Sanctions - Industry Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:11 PM

Syrians Can Develop National Industry Despite Western Sanctions - Industry Minister

The sanctions imposed by Western countries on Syria may slow down the country's industrial development, but it will in no way deter Syrians from achieving progress, Syria's Industry Minister Mohammad Maen Jazba told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The sanctions imposed by Western countries on Syria may slow down the country's industrial development, but it will in no way deter Syrians from achieving progress, Syria's Industry Minister Mohammad Maen Jazba told Sputnik.

In early November, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik and the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that the country was looking for opportunities to increase foreign investment flow even in the face of sanctions that affect the provision of oil, fuel and electricity. According to him, the country currently has limited access to investments from abroad.

"Sanctions and other measures may delay the resumption of operation of several enterprises and production lines.

Syrians, however, have sufficient technical knowledge to overcome this," Jazba said.

The minister added that Syria's industry, infrastructure and other facilities had been developing every year.

The war between Assad's forces and opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, has been raging in Syria since 2011. In recent years, however, the hostilities have died down, and the government has refocused its efforts on the nation's recovery. To that end, the 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee, comprised of representatives of the government, opposition and civil society, was launched in late October under the UN auspices to develop a national constitution and discuss challenges that the country faces.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Electricity Civil Society Oil Died Progress May October November From Government Industry Opposition

Recent Stories

NUST transfers 3 more Intellectual Property Rights ..

7 minutes ago

General Bajwa visits PAC in Kamra

25 minutes ago

Former President Zardari released on bail

30 minutes ago

Enter a world of action sports at next month’s E ..

31 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis remitted $9.298 bln in 5 month ..

4 minutes ago

NHA needs Rs 4566 mn for Peshawar More-New Airport ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.