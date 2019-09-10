ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The authorities of Syria's Aleppo have been rebuilding the city's infrastructure damaged during the severe fighting, including the Souq al-Hal food market in the city center that is expected to become operational soon.

During the fighting for control over the economic hub of Syria, which ended in late 2016 with the victory of the Syrian troops, Souq al-Hal was the front line of defense of one of the anti-government groups. The militants looted the entire complex of the market, while some of the market pavilions were used as jails for prisoners. Trade then was moved to a remote area of Hamdaniyah in the southeastern outskirts of the city.

A chief engineer of a company, carrying out the restoration work, told reporters that all communications and trade pavilions of the market would be restored in the first place. He added that a new shopping center would be built near the restored vegetable market.

Syria has been marred by an armed conflict since 2011. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital of Nur Sultan under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement and establish four de-escalation zones. Even though in some parts of Syria military operations continue, the priority is now given to political settlement and return of refugees.