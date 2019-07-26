UrduPoint.com
Syria's Central Bank Reports Systematic Efforts To Weaken National Currency

Syria's Central Bank Reports Systematic Efforts to Weaken National Currency

Syria's national currency, the Syrian pound, is systematically subjected to campaigns that aim to weaken it and the country's economy, the head of the Syrian Central Bank, Hazem Karful, told Sputnik on Friday

Syria's national currency, the Syrian pound, is systematically subjected to campaigns that aim to weaken it and the country's economy, the head of the Syrian Central Bank, Hazem Karful, told Sputnik on Friday.

"No need to explain that the Syrian pound declining against the US dollar is a part of systematic campaigns aimed at weakening the Syrian pound and economy as well as at undermining the credibility of the central bank and its actions which, in turn, triggers public fear and rejection of the national currency," Karful said, adding that such efforts were brought about by US sanctions.

He added that the Syrian Central Bank reserved the right to respond accordingly to any attempted manipulations on currency rates and targeted pursuit of policies that go against the interest of Syrian people and economy.

The United States sanctions Syria under its Syria Accountability Act of 2004, which restricts or prohibits exports of most US goods to the Middle Eastern nation. New rounds of restrictions were imposed in 2008, 2011 and 2012, and targeted the country's petroleum sector and separate individuals.

