Szijarto Believes Gas Crisis In Europe Shows Politics, Energy Should Not Be Mixed
Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 04:27 PM
The current gas market crisis in Europe shows that politics and energy should not be mixed, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijarto said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The current gas market crisis in Europe shows that politics and energy should not be mixed, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijarto said on Thursday.
"We have never liked this mixing of politics and energy. When politics is combined with energy, we see similar crises. We must learn from our past mistakes and understand that politics and energy should not be mixed," Szijarto said at the Russian Energy Week forum.