Szijjarto Says Russian Gas Coming Through Austria Will Be Diverted To Southern Route

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that due to problems on the northern route, Budapest received only 30% of the initial volume of gas from Russia through Austria, all this volume is being redirected to the southern route through the TurkStream by agreement with Gazprom.

"Based on a long-term agreement, we bought a smaller amount of gas from Russia along the route through Austria, which, due to problems on the northern gas pipelines, is now only 30% operational. Today we agreed that the initial volume of gas entering Hungary from Russian Federation through the northern direction, would be redirected to the southern direction," Szijjarto said.

He stressed that the TurkStream remained the only reliable gas pipeline for Hungary, which receives 100% of the planned volumes, and that Hungary welcomed Russia's decision to redirect gas supplies to Europe from the northern route to the south, as it enhances the security of Budapest's energy supply.

The minister said that on October 13, the head of Gazpromexport would sign a document granting Budapest a deferment in gas payments.