(@FahadShabbir)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said he had a telephone conversation with Russian Deputy Prime Minister in charge of energy issues Alexander Novak, and that Novak told him oil supplies from Russia to Hungary would be carried out under the contracts, which would ensure secure energy supplies.

"Today we spoke on the phone with Russian Deputy Prime Minister responsible for energy issues Alexander Novak, who reassured (me) that the Russian partners will supply oil to Hungary in accordance with the obligations outlined in the contracts," Szijjarto wrote on Facebook (owned by Meta, banned in Russia).

He said it means that Hungary's energy supply is "still safe."