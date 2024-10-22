Open Menu

Table Of IMF Economic Growth Forecasts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 08:54 PM

Table of IMF economic growth forecasts

The International Monetary Fund published its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report on the health of the global economy on Tuesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The International Monetary Fund published its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report on the health of the global economy on Tuesday.

The table below shows GDP growth and global inflation forecasts in percentages, with the change from the July WEO update in parentheses:

2024 2025

World 3.2 (0.0) 3.2 (-0.1)

Advanced economies 1.8 (+0.1) 1.8 (0.0)

United States 2.8 (+0.2) 2.2 (+0.3)

Euro area 0.8 (-0.1) 1.2 (-0.3)

Germany 0.0 (-0.2) 0.8 (-0.5)

France 1.1 (+0.2) 1.1 (-0.2)

Italy 0.7 (0.0) 0.8 (-0.1)

Spain 2.9 (+0.5) 2.1 (0.0)

Japan 0.

3 (-0.4) 1.1 (+0.1)

Britain 1.1 (+0.4) 1.5 (0.0)

Canada 1.3 (0.0) 2.4 (0.0)

Emerging & developing economies 4.2 (+0.0) 4.2 (-0.1)

China 4.8 (-0.2) 4.5 (0.0)

India 7.0 (0.0) 6.5 (0.0)

Russia 3.6 (+0.4) 1.3 (-0.2)

Latin America & Caribbean 2.1 (+0.3) 2.5 (-0.2)

Brazil 3.0 (+0.9) 2.2 (-0.2)

Mexico 1.5 (-0.7) 1.3 (-0.3)

middle East & Central Asia 2.4 (0.0) 3.9 (0.0)

Sub-Saharan Africa 3.6 (-0.1) 4.2 (+0.1)

South Africa 1.1 (+0.2) 1.5 (0.3)

Global inflation rate 5.8 (-0.1) 4.3 (-0.1)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Africa World Russia China Canada France Germany Spain Italy Brazil Japan South Africa United States Mexico Middle East Euro July From Asia

Recent Stories

SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety ..

SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards

17 minutes ago
 Police arrest outlaws

Police arrest outlaws

31 minutes ago
 BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries

BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries

16 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

31 minutes ago
 CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, ..

CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary

31 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across ..

CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city

16 minutes ago
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

1 hour ago
 Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key strong ..

Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold

1 hour ago
 Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

1 hour ago
 Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 ..

Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go

1 hour ago
 Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding ..

Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..

37 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances ..

IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business