Table of IMF economic growth forecasts

The International Monetary Fund published its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report on the health of the global economy on Tuesday
The table below shows GDP growth and global inflation forecasts in percentages, with the change from the July WEO update in parentheses:
2024 2025
World 3.2 (0.0) 3.2 (-0.1)
Advanced economies 1.8 (+0.1) 1.8 (0.0)
United States 2.8 (+0.2) 2.2 (+0.3)
Euro area 0.8 (-0.1) 1.2 (-0.3)
Germany 0.0 (-0.2) 0.8 (-0.5)
France 1.1 (+0.2) 1.1 (-0.2)
Italy 0.7 (0.0) 0.8 (-0.1)
Spain 2.9 (+0.5) 2.1 (0.0)
Japan 0.
3 (-0.4) 1.1 (+0.1)
Britain 1.1 (+0.4) 1.5 (0.0)
Canada 1.3 (0.0) 2.4 (0.0)
Emerging & developing economies 4.2 (+0.0) 4.2 (-0.1)
China 4.8 (-0.2) 4.5 (0.0)
India 7.0 (0.0) 6.5 (0.0)
Russia 3.6 (+0.4) 1.3 (-0.2)
Latin America & Caribbean 2.1 (+0.3) 2.5 (-0.2)
Brazil 3.0 (+0.9) 2.2 (-0.2)
Mexico 1.5 (-0.7) 1.3 (-0.3)
middle East & Central Asia 2.4 (0.0) 3.9 (0.0)
Sub-Saharan Africa 3.6 (-0.1) 4.2 (+0.1)
South Africa 1.1 (+0.2) 1.5 (0.3)
Global inflation rate 5.8 (-0.1) 4.3 (-0.1)
