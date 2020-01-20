Table of IMF economic growth forecasts

Here are the IMF's latest economic growth projections for 2020 and 2021, published Monday in a quarterly update to the World Economic Outlook

The table shows GDP growth forecasts in percentages, with revisions from the October WEO in brackets.

2020 2021 World 3.3 (-0.1) 3.4 (-0.2) Advanced economies 1.6 (-0.1) 1.6 (0.0) United States 2.0 (-0.1) 1.7 (0.0) Euro area 1.3 (-0.1) 1.4 (0.0) Germany 1.1 (-0.1) 1.4 (0.0) France 1.3 (0.0) 1.3 (0.0) Italy 0.5 (0.0) 0.7 (-0.1) Spain 1.

6 (-0.2) 1.6 (-0.1) Japan 0.7 (0.2) 0.5 (0.0) Britain 1.4 (0.0) 1.5 (0.0) Canada 1.8 (0.0) 1.8 (0.0) Emerging & developing economies 4.4 (-0.2) 4.6 (-0.2) Russia 1.9 (0.0) 2.0 (0.0) Developing Asia 5.8 (-0.2) 5.9 (-0.3) China 6.0 (0.2) 5.8 (-0.1) India 5.8 (-1.2) 6.5 (-0.9) Latin America & Caribbean 1.6 (-0.2) 2.3 (-0.1) Brazil 2.2 (0.2) 2.3 (-0.1) Mexico 1.0 (-0.3) 1.6 (-0.3) middle East & Central Asia 2.8 (-0.1) 3.2 (0.0) Sub-Saharan Africa 3.5 (-0.1) 3.5 (-0.2) South Africa 0.8 (-0.3) 1.0 (-0.4) World Trade Volume 2.9 (-0.3) 3.7 (-0.1)