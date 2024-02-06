Taiwan Chip Giant TSMC Announces Second Japan Plant
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 06:04 PM
TSMC will build a second foundry in Japan, the semiconductor giant and its local partners announced Tuesday, weeks before its first in the country officially opens
Taipei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) TSMC will build a second foundry in Japan, the semiconductor giant and its local partners announced Tuesday, weeks before its first in the country officially opens.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company -- which counts Apple and Nvidia as clients -- controls more than half the world's output of silicon wafers, used in everything from smartphones to cars and missiles.
It has had to navigate geopolitical tussles between the United States and China in recent years as the two face off over technology import restrictions, trade and Taiwan -- its Primary manufacturing base.
The second factory "is scheduled to begin operation by the end of the 2027", TSMC said on Tuesday in a statement jointly issued with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, DENSO and Toyota.
"Together with JASM's first fab, which is scheduled to begin operation in 2024, the overall investment in JASM will exceed US$20 billion with strong support from the Japanese government," the statement said.
Joint venture JASM, or Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, is TSMC's majority-owned manufacturing subsidiary in Kumamoto prefecture, where both factories will be based.
"In response to rising customer demand, JASM plans to commence construction of its second fab by the end of 2024. The increased production scale is also expected to improve overall cost structure and supply chain efficiency for JASM," the companies said.
Recent Stories
Football: Italian Serie A results
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza of ..
Hockey match to mark Kashmir Day played
President Alvi directs Postal Life to pay Rs 5 mln to heirs of insurance policyh ..
Two citizen looted at gunpoint
Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar
Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB Chairman
Int’l workshop on 'ethical research in clinical trials' to start on Feb 7
Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB chairman
Baby killed in Russian strike on northeast Ukraine: Kyiv
Hong Kong, Shanghai surge on China hope but mixed day for markets
Pakistan, Henan to further promote trade, investment cooperation
More Stories From Business
-
Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar20 minutes ago
-
Meat, meat products worth of $239.711 mln exported in 06 months2 hours ago
-
Pakistan garments exports to China rise by 3% in 20233 hours ago
-
Pakistan garments exports to China rise by 3% in 20233 hours ago
-
Nintendo ups net profit forecast on weak yen, steady Switch sales4 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by 300 to Rs.215,100 per tola4 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Hong Kong, Shanghai surge on China hope but mixed day for markets20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan earns US $280m from travel services' export in Jul-Nov4 hours ago
-
UBS to reward shareholders as Credit Suisse-linked losses narrow20 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 February 202420 minutes ago