Open Menu

Taiwan Chip Giant TSMC Announces Second Japan Plant

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 06:04 PM

Taiwan chip giant TSMC announces second Japan plant

TSMC will build a second foundry in Japan, the semiconductor giant and its local partners announced Tuesday, weeks before its first in the country officially opens

Taipei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) TSMC will build a second foundry in Japan, the semiconductor giant and its local partners announced Tuesday, weeks before its first in the country officially opens.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company -- which counts Apple and Nvidia as clients -- controls more than half the world's output of silicon wafers, used in everything from smartphones to cars and missiles.

It has had to navigate geopolitical tussles between the United States and China in recent years as the two face off over technology import restrictions, trade and Taiwan -- its Primary manufacturing base.

The second factory "is scheduled to begin operation by the end of the 2027", TSMC said on Tuesday in a statement jointly issued with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, DENSO and Toyota.

"Together with JASM's first fab, which is scheduled to begin operation in 2024, the overall investment in JASM will exceed US$20 billion with strong support from the Japanese government," the statement said.

Joint venture JASM, or Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, is TSMC's majority-owned manufacturing subsidiary in Kumamoto prefecture, where both factories will be based.

"In response to rising customer demand, JASM plans to commence construction of its second fab by the end of 2024. The increased production scale is also expected to improve overall cost structure and supply chain efficiency for JASM," the companies said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology Import China Company Kumamoto Japan United States Apple From Government Toyota (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

2 minutes ago
 Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) G ..

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza of ..

2 minutes ago
 Hockey match to mark Kashmir Day played

Hockey match to mark Kashmir Day played

21 minutes ago
 President Alvi directs Postal Life to pay Rs 5 mln ..

President Alvi directs Postal Life to pay Rs 5 mln to heirs of insurance policyh ..

21 minutes ago
 Two citizen looted at gunpoint

Two citizen looted at gunpoint

21 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar

20 minutes ago
Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB Chairman

Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB Chairman

20 minutes ago
 Int’l workshop on 'ethical research in clinical ..

Int’l workshop on 'ethical research in clinical trials' to start on Feb 7

20 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB chairman

Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB chairman

20 minutes ago
 Baby killed in Russian strike on northeast Ukraine ..

Baby killed in Russian strike on northeast Ukraine: Kyiv

20 minutes ago
 Hong Kong, Shanghai surge on China hope but mixed ..

Hong Kong, Shanghai surge on China hope but mixed day for markets

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Henan to further promote trade, investme ..

Pakistan, Henan to further promote trade, investment cooperation

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business