Taiwan Export Orders From Mainland, Hong Kong Up 21.7 Pct In October

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 01:40 PM

Taiwan export orders from mainland, Hong Kong up 21.7 pct in October

Taiwan companies received export orders from the mainland and Hong Kong worth over 14.3 billion U.S. dollars in October, an increase of 21.7 percent year on year, the island's economic affairs department said

TAIPEI, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) --:Taiwan companies received export orders from the mainland and Hong Kong worth over 14.3 billion U.S. Dollars in October, an increase of 21.7 percent year on year, the island's economic affairs department said.

Among these, orders for electronic products showed the greatest year-on-year increase, growing nearly 1.

4 billion dollars, followed by orders for chemicals with an increase of 300 million dollars, the department said in a statement.

During the first 10 months of this year, Taiwan companies received export orders worth over 142.2 billion dollars from the mainland and Hong Kong, soaring 30.7 percent from a year earlier.

Taiwan companies saw their total export orders increase 14.6 percent year on year to 59.1 billion dollars in October, partly due to increased shipments of tech and electronic devices driven by strong consumer demand and high raw material prices.

