Taiwan Export Orders From Mainland, Hong Kong Up 25.3 Pct In November

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 01:49 PM

Taiwan export orders from mainland, Hong Kong up 25.3 pct in November

Taiwan companies received export orders from the mainland and Hong Kong worth 16.08 billion U.S. dollars in November, an increase of 25.3 percent year on year, the island's economic affairs department said

TAIPEI, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) APP):Taiwan companies received export orders from the mainland and Hong Kong worth 16.08 billion U.S. Dollars in November, an increase of 25.3 percent year on year, the island's economic affairs department said.

Among these, orders for electronic products showed the greatest year-on-year increase, growing over 2.4 billion dollars, followed by orders for optical devices with an increase of 260 million dollars, the department said in a statement.

During the first 11 months of this year, Taiwan companies received export orders worth nearly 158.

3 billion dollars from the mainland and Hong Kong, soaring 30.1 percent from a year earlier.

Taiwan companies saw their total export orders increase 13.4 percent year on year to 65.5 billion dollars in November, partly due to increased shipments of tech and electronic devices driven by strong consumer demand and high raw material prices.

Taiwan's export prospects might be affected by the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and unstable supply chains in the future, according to the statement.

