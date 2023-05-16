UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Speaker Meets With Members Of US Committee On China To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 05:40 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Taiwan parliament speaker You Si-kun met with the members of the US House Committee on Competition with China to discuss how the two countries can deepen bilateral relations through economic exchanges and security assistance, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed representative of the committee.

Another source close to the committee told the news agency that "deterring the Chinese Communist Party from invading Taiwan is a must. Therefore, the US will continue to work with Taiwan and other regional allies not only to ensure peace, but also to keep the Indo-Pacific region free and open for the benefit of all."

Mike Gallagher, the chairman of the committee, told the Defense News magazine last Wednesday that all the necessary steps had not yet been taken to replenish new stocks and deploy them in the Pacific theater and that "we can only fight with what we have there.

"

China has repeatedly called on the United States to put an end to its arms sales to, and military ties with Taiwan, and to stop creating tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Tensions between the United States and China soared last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan despite Beijing's warnings against the visit. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

