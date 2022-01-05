UrduPoint.com

Taiwan To Establish $200Mln Fund To Invest In Lithuanian Industry - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 07:30 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Taiwan will establish a fund to invest in Lithuanian industry, media reported on Wednesday, citing Eric Huang, the chief of Taiwan's representative office in the Baltic coutnry.

According to the official, it will be a $200 million fund, the Taiwanese Central news Agency reported.

In 2021, the Lithuanian government allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in the country, which soured relations between the Baltic nation and China, which claims Taiwan as its territory. Beijing downgraded bilateral diplomatic relations with Vilnius to the level of charge d'affaires. On December 2, Lithuanian companies faced problems with customs clearance in Chinese ports after China allegedly deleted Lithuania from its customs system.

