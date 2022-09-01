UrduPoint.com

Taiwan, US To Reinforce Cooperation In Semiconductor, High-Tech Sectors - Taiwanese Gov't

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 11:00 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Taiwan is set to boost cooperation with the United States in semiconductor and other high-tech sectors to establish more secure and sustainable supply chains, Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday.

"Amid the growing spread of authoritarianism and the economic challenges of the post-pandemic era, Taiwan is striving to strengthen cooperation with the US in the semiconductor and other high-tech industries as it will help to build safer and more sustainable supply chains," Tsai said at a meeting with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.

Taiwan and Arizona will continue deepening cooperation in such spheres as, economy, technology, trade, education, and culture and to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, the leader also said.

Tsai added that the state of Arizona will open a trade representative in Taiwan, and that the project has been already included into the US state's annual budget.

Ducey is the second US governor to visit Taiwan this month, and his trip comes on the heels of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to the self-governed island in early August.

China considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. The US has been supporting pro-independence forces in Taiwan and selling weapons to the island. Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

