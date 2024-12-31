The average annual temperature in Taiwan reached a record high of 24.97 degrees Celsius in 2024, making it the warmest year on record, the local meteorological department said Tuesday

This figure is 1.66 degrees above the century-long average.

All months except December recorded above-normal temperatures, the meteorological department told a press conference.

Cumulative rainfall for the year was near normal levels, although it varied widely across the island, according to the meteorological department.

The department forecast a high probability that average temperatures in Taiwan from January to March 2025 will be close to normal, with rainfall expected to be normal to below average.