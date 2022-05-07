UrduPoint.com

Taiwan's CPI Growth Hits New High In April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2022 | 04:27 PM

Taiwan's CPI growth hits new high in April

Taiwan's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose by 3.38 percent year on year in April, hitting a new record high, according to data released by the island's statistics agency

TAIPEI, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Taiwan's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose by 3.38 percent year on year in April, hitting a new record high, according to data released by the island's statistics agency.

In the first four months of this year, Taiwan's average CPI rose by 2.

95 percent compared with the same period last year, above the 2-percent inflation warning line, the agency said Friday.

It attributed the CPI rise mainly to the oil price hikes in the international market, and higher prices of vegetables, fruits, restaurant food, meat, housewares and rent.

Food prices registered the highest growth of 6.91 percent, with vegetable prices soaring by 27.7 percent and egg prices jumping by 21.39 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Rent Same Price April Market

Recent Stories

Father, Son killed in Quetta firing

Father, Son killed in Quetta firing

56 seconds ago
 ATH provides medical facilities to 9890 patients d ..

ATH provides medical facilities to 9890 patients during eid vacations

12 minutes ago
 Ill Jacobs pulls out of Nairobi return

Ill Jacobs pulls out of Nairobi return

12 minutes ago
 PANAH appeals PM, Finance Minister to levy taxes o ..

PANAH appeals PM, Finance Minister to levy taxes on sugary drinks, cigarettes in ..

12 minutes ago
 Complementary name plate fixed to honour poet, col ..

Complementary name plate fixed to honour poet, columnist Khalid Masud Khan

14 minutes ago
 Increasing foreign exchange through export governm ..

Increasing foreign exchange through export government priority, says secretary

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.