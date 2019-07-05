(@FahadShabbir)

TEIPAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Taiwan's inflation level continued to move up mildly in June, as the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.86 percent from a year earlier, statistics showed Friday.

Authorities attributed the mild increase to higher prices of vegetables, fruit, and tourism fees.

Among the components of the CPI calculations, vegetable prices in June went up 20.03 percent year-on-year, while egg prices dropped 5.05 percent from the previous year.

On a monthly basis, the June CPI rose 0.34 percent from May. For the January-June period, the CPI rose 0.56 percent year on year.