Tajik Ambassador Visits SCCI
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir along with Counselor of the Embassy Shafiev Saidjon and from Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan Abdulloev Khurshed visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to engage with the Sialkot business community.
During an important meeting held at SCCI Auditorium, President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik emphasized that 2024 marks a significant chapter in Pakistan-Tajikistan relations, particularly highlighted by the recent visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Tajikistan. This visit resulted in a landmark agreement, signed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Emomali Rahmon, reflecting the shared vision of both leaders to deepen ties not only in economic terms but also in security, education, and cultural exchange, he added.
The President SCCI reaffirmed Sialkot Chamber’s commitment to fostering new business opportunities through trade delegation exchanges, strengthening chamber linkages for mutual market understanding, and pursuing joint ventures under the Strategic Agreement to combine technology, craftsmanship, and market reach between Tajikistan and Sialkot.
Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended by Sialkot and stated that the Embassy of Tajikistan in Pakistan is keen on expanding the avenues of collaboration through the exchange of high-level visits between the two countries.
The Tajik Ambassador also highlighted the significant potential of "Made in Sialkot" products in the Central Asian market, with Tajikistan serving as a gateway for connections within the region and beyond, including Russia, Belarus, and the EU.
He urged that the upcoming Trade Exhibition in Tajikistan presents a valuable opportunity for both sides to enhance bilateral cooperation and strengthen people-to-people connectivity through the exchange of trade delegations.
Following the meeting, the delegation paid a visit to BFC Sialkot, further strengthening ties between the two nations and exploring potential areas for collaboration.
The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir and Sialkot Business Community.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Business
-
FBR Task Force on digitalization presents initial findings, aims to achieve sustainable growth in na ..2 hours ago
-
Sindh faces imminent cotton seed shortage; Experts2 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan engages with industry councils to boost export sector2 hours ago
-
US, European stocks bounce as traders await Fed speech3 hours ago
-
US, European stocks bounce as traders await Fed speech5 hours ago
-
Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema expresses gratitude for € 91.1 million German sup ..6 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 18 paisa against dollar6 hours ago
-
SMEDA starts programme to make SMEs bankable as per govt vision6 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 515 points8 hours ago
-
Global investors look to read tea leaves from Friday speech by Fed chair6 hours ago
-
Foreign visitors to Japan hit record 3.29 million in July8 hours ago
-
SAB recommends exporting 100,000 MT of sugar8 hours ago