Tajik Ambassador visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir along with Counselor of the Embassy Shafiev Saidjon and from Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan Abdulloev Khurshed visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to engage with the Sialkot business community.

During an important meeting held at SCCI Auditorium, President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik emphasized that 2024 marks a significant chapter in Pakistan-Tajikistan relations, particularly highlighted by the recent visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Tajikistan. This visit resulted in a landmark agreement, signed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Emomali Rahmon, reflecting the shared vision of both leaders to deepen ties not only in economic terms but also in security, education, and cultural exchange, he added.

The President SCCI reaffirmed Sialkot Chamber’s commitment to fostering new business opportunities through trade delegation exchanges, strengthening chamber linkages for mutual market understanding, and pursuing joint ventures under the Strategic Agreement to combine technology, craftsmanship, and market reach between Tajikistan and Sialkot.

Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended by Sialkot and stated that the Embassy of Tajikistan in Pakistan is keen on expanding the avenues of collaboration through the exchange of high-level visits between the two countries.

The Tajik Ambassador also highlighted the significant potential of "Made in Sialkot" products in the Central Asian market, with Tajikistan serving as a gateway for connections within the region and beyond, including Russia, Belarus, and the EU.

He urged that the upcoming Trade Exhibition in Tajikistan presents a valuable opportunity for both sides to enhance bilateral cooperation and strengthen people-to-people connectivity through the exchange of trade delegations.

Following the meeting, the delegation paid a visit to BFC Sialkot, further strengthening ties between the two nations and exploring potential areas for collaboration.

The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir and Sialkot Business Community.