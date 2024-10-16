Open Menu

Tajik Envoy Hails, SCO, ‘Council Of Heads Of Government’ Meeting In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Tajik envoy hails, SCO, 'Council of Heads of Government' meeting in Pakistan

Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan, Yusuf Sharifzoda on Wednesday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Pakistan will engage and build cordial relations between the SCO countries in the future

Ambassador Sharifzoda told APP here.

Tajikistan and Pakistan are important members of the SCO, whose geographical proximity is important for the economic and trade integration between the SCO countries and there is coordination between the two countries in this regard,

Ambassador Sharifzoda told APP here.

The Ambassador said that the role of Central Asian countries including Pakistan in SCO is significant and in the future the role of this region in the relations between SCO countries is important.

He said that the prime minister of Tajikistan, Qohir Rasulzoda along with his delegation participated fully in the meeting of the organization in Pakistan and discussions were also held to improve the mutual relations between the two countries.

He said that SCO is an emerging economic forum which is important for all the member countries in the future geo-economic ties.

The envoy said that in the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting, a meeting held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Qohir Rasulzoda where both sides negotiated for close bilateral collaboration to achieve cooperation across all spheres of shared interest.

He said that both of the leaders called for promotion of bilateral ties in the areas of trade, investment, energy and regional

connectivity.

The Ambassador said that Prime Minister Rasulzoda conveyed warm felicitations on organizing the SCO CHG meeting by Pakistan, in its capacity as the SCO chair and he thanked Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and the SCO delegates.

In SCO meetings both of the countries were determined to continue working together to advance mutually beneficial Pakistan-Tajikistan bilateral cooperation, he said.

More Stories From Business