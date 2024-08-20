Tajik Investors Call On Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) A delegation of investors, led by Ambassador of Tajikistan Sharifzada Yosif Toir, met Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here on Tuesday.
During the meeting it was agreed to enhance bilateral trade cooperation. Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) CEO Jalal Hassan, Additional Director Marketing Sharqi Tipu and other relevant officers were also present.
Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that there are excellent opportunities and favorable environment for investment in Punjab. Many foreign investment companies will soon invest billions of Dollars in Punjab. The production of electric vehicles is the top priority of the government. Tajikistan should review cooperation in production of electric vehicles, he added.
Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that government is trying to set up an assembling plant for bullet-proof vehicles in Punjab. Handicrafts shops will also be set up at all airports.
He said that the work of upgrading the institutes, courses and labs of TEVTA is going on. In addition to Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Arabic and German language courses have also been started in TEVTA institutions.
In the future, Tajik language course will also be started.
Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that for the first time in the history of the province, an audit of TEVTA for the last 6 years is being conducted. There is a large industry of furniture, shoe and fans in Gujarat. A furniture college will be set up in Gujrat this year.
He said that the best facilities will be provided to foreign investors in the garment city being built in Quaid-i-Azam business Park Sheikhupura.
Ambassador of Tajikistan Sharifzada Yusuf Toir said that they were ready to cooperate with Pakistan and Punjab in every sector including green energy, technical education, textile and industry. There is a great demand for furniture in Tajikistan, Punjab can send furniture and fans. Punjab should fully participate in the furniture exhibition to be held in Tajikistan in October, and the Tajik government will give all possible support. The ambassador said that Punjab can send 500 skilled people to Tajikistan for the textile sector. Tajikistan and Pakistan are brotherly Islamic countries and both have the same civilization and culture.
