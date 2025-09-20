Tajikistan, Pakistan key players in region for promoting regional economic integration: Ambassador Sharifzoda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan, H.E. Yusuf Sharifzoda has said that Tajikistan and Pakistan are key player in region for promoting the regional economic and trade integration with Central Asian States (CARs)

The Ambassador reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthen the long-standing brotherly ties by expanding cooperation in diverse fields, particularly trade and investment.

This resolve was expressed during the visit of H.E. Yusuf Sharifzoda, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan, to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), said a release issued here on Friday.

The Ambassador visited ICCI to felicitate Sardar Tahir Mehmood on his unopposed election as President of the Chamber.

Ambassador Sharifzoda said that Pakistan is a land of opportunities with its most intelligent and loving people known for their hospitality.

He highlighted Tajikistan’s economic, trade, and tourism potential and extended an invitation to the ICCI President in particular and the ICCI members in general to attend the forthcoming Dushanbe International Investment Forum-2025 to be held on October 14-16, 2025 by expressing confidence that Pakistani business community’s participation in this Forum will not only enable it to showcase Pakistani products but will further develop bilateral relations also.

He mentioned that medical equipment, leather products, pharmaceuticals and Pakistani skilled workers especially in handicraft have vast scope in Tajikistan.

Welcoming the Ambassador, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood thanked him for his visit and goodwill gesture.

He said Pakistan and Tajikistan are bound by centuries-old cultural and social ties and stressed the need to transform these relations into robust trade and economic partnerships.

He said that bilateral cooperation between the two countries will be further promoted with the completion of CASA-1000.

He underlined the need for the regulatory facilitations for the promotion of trade between the two countries and that Pakistani businessmen by using Tajikistan as a base can have easy access to other central Asian states for the promotion of businesses.

Sardar Tahir reaffirmed ICCI’s determination to strengthen chamber-to-chamber relations through B2B networking with friendly nations, with a special focus on Tajikistan.

ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub lauded the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries and reiterated that ICCI is committed to enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties with Tajikistan for shared prosperity.

In his vote of thanks ICCI Vice President Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry underscored the need that Tajik investors must also frequently visit Pakistan for the promotion of people to people contacts.

ICCI Executive members Zulqurnain Abbasi, Waseem Chaudhry, Mohsin Khalid Malik, Rohail Anwar Butt, Khayyam Abbasi and Ms. Fatima Azim were also present on the occasion alongside others.